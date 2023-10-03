Takeda Provides Update On EXKIVITY® (Mobocertinib)

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK ) today announced that, following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it will be working with the FDA towards a voluntary withdrawal of EXKIVITY ® (mobocertinib) in the U.S. for adult patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutation-positive (insertion+) locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Takeda intends to similarly initiate voluntary withdrawal globally where EXKIVITY is approved and is working with regulators in other countries where it is currently available on next steps.

This decision was based on the outcome of the Phase 3 EXCLAIM-2 confirmatory trial, which did not meet its primary endpoint and thus did not fulfill the confirmatory data requirements of the Accelerated Approval granted by the U.S. FDA nor the conditional marketing approvals granted in other countries.

The EXCLAIM-2 trial was a Phase 3, multicenter, open-label study designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of EXKIVITY as a monotherapy versus platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line EGFR Exon20 insertion+ locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. No new safety signals were observed in the EXCLAIM-2 trial. Full data from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting or published in a peer-reviewed journal.

“Our steadfast commitment to pursue solutions for people with high unmet needs led us to develop and launch EXKIVITY as the first oral therapy designed for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ metastatic NSCLC,” said Awny Farajallah, MD, head of Global Medical Affairs Oncology at Takeda.“We have been fortunate to witness the impact EXKIVITY has had on this previously underserved population and are encouraged to see the advancements made since its approval to introduce new therapies for these patients. We hope that findings from the EXCLAIM-2 study will inform future research and development for this disease.”

Takeda is committed to ensuring patients receiving EXKIVITY can maintain access, as appropriate and in consultation with their healthcare provider. We are actively assessing access mechanisms with regulatory authorities. Patients currently being treated with EXKIVITY should consult their healthcare provider. For questions related to ongoing access, please contact us at .

Takeda will continue to assess the impact of the withdrawal and update our full-year, consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (Fiscal Year 2023), as appropriate and necessary.

About EXKIVITY (mobocertinib)

EXKIVITY is a first-in-class, oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) specifically designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutations. EXKIVITY was approved based on the results from the platinum-pretreated population in the Phase 1/2 trial of EXKIVITY in patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion mutation-positive (insertion+) metastatic NSCLC. For more information about EXKIVITY in the U.S., healthcare professionals may visit . For the U.S. Prescribing Information, including the Boxed Warning, please visit .

About EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ NSCLC

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of the estimated 2.2 million new cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.1-2 Patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutation-positive (insertion+) NSCLC make up approximately 1-2% of patients with NSCLC, and the disease is more common in Asian populations compared to Western populations.3-7 This mutation carries a worse prognosis than other EGFR mutations, as EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) – which do not specifically target EGFR Exon20 insertions – and chemotherapy provide limited benefit for these patients.

Takeda is committed to continuing research and development to meet the needs of the lung cancer community through the discovery and delivery of transformative medicines.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare disease, plasma-derived therapies, neuroscience, oncology and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit .

