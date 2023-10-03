Bankruptcies On The Rise In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the first nine months of 2023, the 700 bankruptcies per month mark was reached or exceeded three times, creditors' association Creditreform said on Tuesday. These are levels that have never been reached before.

Compared to the previous year, the number of company bankruptcies (insolvencies) increased by as much as 11% to 5,466. In September alone, the increase was almost 20%, with 700 bankruptcies.

For the whole of 2023, Creditreform expects just under 10,000 bankruptcies this year, which would be slightly below the previous year's figure (10,095). If one compares this figure with the average of 2018 and 2019, the period before the Corona crisis, it means an increase of almost a quarter.

The sector most affected by the bankruptcies is construction, with a share of 15.1%, followed by wholesale and retail (14.2%), management consultancies (11.6%) and the hospitality industry (10.5%).

In the first nine months of 2023, 38,302 new company names were entered in the commercial register, 3.3% more than a year earlier. The net balance, however, is likely to be slightly negative (-1.1%).