Observenow Media Bags Brands Impact Right Choice Award 2023

New Delhi, Delhi, India ObserveNow Media; A new age B2B Media Marketing organization has achieved a stellar foot by winning the Best B2B Media Marketing Brand Award presented at the eighth edition of the Right Choice Awards graced by the esteemed presence of Ms. Neha Dhupia as the Chief Guest held on September 23, 2023 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Dwarka New Delhi.





Right Choice Awards organized by Brands Impact presents an exciting and unparalleled opportunity for participants to showcase the exceptional quality that defines their brand and services. It also serves as a meaningful indicator of the trust their customers place in their brand.





ObserveNow Media has won this award for its impeccable performance in the B2B Marketing industry particularly for their work in the Field Marketing Events across sectors like Education, Governance, Human Resources, Technology, Cyber Security and Healthcare.





This achievement reaffirms ObserveNow's position as a leading B2B Media Marketing company in India, which is currently working with close to 172+ marquee clients from Technology Giants to Ed-Tech





ObserveNow Media Group as a company is instrumental in creating various communities across spaces where thought leaders come together to discuss industry trends and exchange information with each other to significantly transform their industries.





Founded in 2019 by IIT Delhi alumnus Jeet Sharma and Ex Journalist Taniya Tikoo, the company was formed with a vision to help Markeeters enhance their brand presence and reach out to their Target Customers in a strategic manner and through editorially curated Thought Leaders' session.





In the last four years of its existence and with a small team of 25+ members, the organization has built a network of 2 Lac+ Corporate Leaders and have marked footprints from India to Middle East. Currently bootstrapped the company has an ARR (Annual Run Rate) revenue of 10 Cr+ and have Headquarter in Noida with offices active in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.





Founders of the company Jeet and Taniya run the company with a mission to simplify marketing activities for companies and help each out to reach out to the right set of people in order to accelerate their growth. And look up at the founders of Zerodha for inspiration to build a bootstrapped, profitable and sustainable business. They also credit a big chunk of their success to their industry mentor Mr Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Dailyhunt & Josh who they turn to whenever in need for some direction and advice.





“This is the first of many accolades and recognitions to come for ObserveNow. We have deep knowledge and understanding of the B2B media marketing space. Our USP is identifying the right set of format and people for our clients to whom they can reach and achieve the business growth they look for,” said Mr Jeet Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, ObserveNow.





“ObserveNow has grown exponentially in the last 4 years. The secret to our growth is our consistency and focus on quality delivery of the projects and the fact that we have constantly evolved and rediscovered ourselves.

While you have seen the biggest of companies laying people off. We have never laid off a single employee, or delayed salaries by even a day. I take pride in my organization and healthy culture we have built within,” said Ms Taniya Tikoo, Co-founder & Editor-in-Chief, ObserveNow .





Both the founders plan to scale up the company's operations by launching their services as a SAAS platform for marketers to shift gears and embrace the tech revolution the world is in the middle off.