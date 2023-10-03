PKC Management Consulting Launches Book On Retail Strategies

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

The Chennai-based financial and process consulting firm, PKC Management Consulting launched its much awaited book - 20 Game-Changing Retail Strategies on Tuesday, 26th September 2023. The book by Swetha Kochar & Suresh Katla, was launched by former Judge of Madras High Court, Honorable Justice K Chandru and Mr Pratik Shah, Founder & CEO, Specsmakers Opticians





The book, " 20 Game-Changing Retail Strategies ", encapsulates the rich 35-year experience of PKC Management Consulting working with retailers across India and the vast expertise of the authors in the retail industry. This book presents tested and proven ideas that have empowered retailers to enhance their efficiency.





Speaking highly about the book which is relevant in modern times, Honorable Justice K Chandru said,“The future markets will be controlled by the retailers. This book is a key to that success.”





“In my opinion, Retail is in the Detail - this book will help every retailer

understand in detail each parameter of retail and manage their retail business more efficiently,” said,

Mr Pratik Shah, Founder & CEO, Specsmakers Opticians .





A comprehensive guidebook that presents a series of highly effective strategies curated by industry experts Swetha Kochar and Suresh Katla, the book offers a window to the growth journey of many leading businesses. A must-read for all CEOs, business leaders and entrepreneurs, the book is sure to enlighten companies and individuals with real-world issues and their solutions.





Swetha Kochar, Partner, PKC Management Consulting said,“The book aims to provide 20 actionable tools for retail and D2C entrepreneurs to maximize returns from their businesses and enjoy the process while at it.”





Managed by Prakash and Swetha, PKC Management Consulting brings together some of the best minds in the field to help businesses across three major verticals – Process Consulting, Audit & Assurance, and Taxation.





Started with the aim of providing world-class financial & operational excellence solutions to family-managed businesses and fast-growing startups, the firm today has 1500 clients globally. The firm works with businesses to help them optimize processes across departments, implement software & build dashboards and transform promoter-run companies to professionally-driven organizations. This rich experience is what the duo has shared in this very interesting book.