6Th Manipal Marathon In 2024: Running For A Noble Cause - Hospice Care

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India The Manipal Academy of Higher Education proudly announces the highly anticipated 6th edition of the Manipal Marathon, scheduled to take place on February 11th, 2024. This year, the Marathon embraces a poignant theme: Hospice Care for People Living with Life-Limiting Illnesses. Under the rallying cry " We are with you all the way ", this event promises to captivate participants from around the world, fostering a vibrant and festive ambiance that transcends cultural boundaries, all while championing a noble cause. Manipal Marathon anticipates welcoming approximately 15,000 runners across diverse age categories. In previous editions, runners representing countries such as Ethiopia, Germany, Kenya, England, Nepal, Malaysia, USA, and Sri Lanka have graced the event. The upcoming 2024 edition promises to attract even more international talent.



Dr. H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, underlined the unifying power of running, stating, "The 6th Manipal Marathon in 2024 is more than just a race; it' s="" a="" platform="" where="" the="" global="" community="" unites="" to="" support="" the="" noble="" cause="" of="" Hospice="" care.="" With="" the="" tagline="" 'We="" are="" with="" you="" all="" the="" way,'="" we="" extend="" a="" warm="" invitation="" to="" runners="" and="" enthusiasts="" worldwide="" to="" join="" us="" in="" this="" exhilarating="" event.="" Together,="" we="" can="" create="" a="" profound="" impact="" on="" the="" lives="" of="" those="" in="" need="" of="" palliative="" care,="" upholding="" their="" dignity="" and="" />





Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, shared his excitement, "As the Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, I am pleased to announce that the Manipal Marathon's route offers participants a unique opportunity not only to challenge their physical limits but also to immerse themselves in the breathtaking coastal beauty of Manipal and Udupi. The scenic route, featuring the stunning Malpe Beach, adds an extra layer of excitement to this prestigious event. Whether you're a seasoned runner or a beginner, our diverse categories, including the untimed 3k fun run and the challenging 42K, ensure there's a race for everyone."





Mr. Ragupathi Bhat, Honorary Advisor of the Udupi District Amateur Athletics Association, and an ex-member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, expressed his wholehearted support for the Manipal Marathon, stating, "As someone who has witnessed the power of sports and community involvement, I am delighted to see the Manipal Marathon continue to grow and evolve. This event not only promotes a healthy and active lifestyle but also serves a higher purpose by raising awareness about Hospice care."





Dr. Naveen Salins, Associate Dean of Kasturba Medical College and Head of the Palliative and Hospice Care Centre at KH Manipal , shared insights about the new Hospice project and the theme of the Manipal Marathon, stating, "As we embark on this exciting journey with the 6th Manipal Marathon in 2024, I am deeply honored to share our vision for the future of Hospice care. The Manipal Marathon's theme, focusing on Hospice care, aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing compassionate and dignified care to those in need. Our new Hospice project aims to transform the landscape of palliative care, ensuring that individuals facing life-limiting illnesses receive the physical, emotional, and spiritual support they deserve. We believe that the marathon's theme will not only raise awareness but also drive the necessary support for this vital cause. Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families, offering them comfort, solace, and hope."





Mr. Mahesh Thakur, Vice President of the Karnataka State Athletic Association , extended his heartfelt congratulations to Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Mr. Kemparaj, President of Udupi District Amateur Athletics Association, conveyed his pride in being a part of the Manipal Marathon's journey,





Dr. Vinod Nayak, Secretary of Sports Council, MAHE, welcomed all the gathering, and Arch. Monika Jadhav offered a vote of thanks.





What sets the Manipal Marathon apart are its enticing perks and features, including generous prize money, a festive carnival atmosphere, delectable cuisine, and a wealth of Marathon goodies for all. Stay tuned, as registrations for the Manipal Marathon 2024 will be opening soon. Join us in this thrilling event that combines the spirit of athleticism with a heartfelt commitment to making a positive impact on our society.

