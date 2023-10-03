HELLO! Celebrates 16 Glorious Years With A Star-Studded Anniversary Brunch

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India HELLO! magazine, an initiative of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, HELLO!

magazine, a publication of the

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, proudly celebrated its 16th anniversary by raising a toast at a friends and family brunch

at Gigi in Bandra, Mumbai. The team of the magazine was joined by film

stars, fashion designers, industry socialites, and Mumbai's swish set, making

it a truly memorable occasion. Celebrities who graced the event included Abhay Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dino Morea, Saiee Manjrekar, Rasika Dugal, Karishma Tanna and many others.





HELLO! Anniversary Brunch





Over the past 16 years, HELLO! has consistently redefined the world of lifestyle and entertainment, offering readers an unparalleled glimpse into the lives of the rich, famous and influential. The special anniversary issue of the magazine featuring Natasha Poonawalla on the cover, focuses on 100 influential individuals with in-depth perspectives from industry experts, stalwarts, close friends, and families. The edition highlights game-changers across various fields, from business and fashion to sports and culture.





Avarna Jain, Editorial Chairperson of HELLO! says, "As friends, contributors and industry partners come together to raise a toast to 16 years of the magazine in India, I continue to be amazed by the influence HELLO! wields. The world's No 1 celebrity and lifestyle magazine is certainly India's most loved, with every issue talked about more than the other. The list of India's 100 Most Influential fueled endless discussions last month, and social media was abuzz with comments on the personal style of the cover stars. HELLO! celebrates stars at their best, but beyond the voyeuristic pleasures of showcasing their glamourous lives, our stories shine a special spotlight on the personality traits that make achievers what they are. In the years to come, we hope to provide such value-based insights into the lives of India's most loved celebrities, with a special focus on the real people they are, full of qualities to emulate that sometimes get obliterated by the arc-lights."





About HELLO! magazine



HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. Since its debut in India with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, HELLO! has taken its readers into the homes of celebrities and their lifestyle, not shying away from portraying them in light of their trials and triumphs and embracing their visions and dreams. HELLO! is a mirror to inspiring personalities across a broad spectrum, from the corporate to the entertainment world, across royalty, the arts, philanthropy, sports, and more. It is the playground for all who put India on the world map.





About RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group



With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.





For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit hellomagazine .