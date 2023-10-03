Food Blogger Launches Zero Sugar Maple Syrup At Meijer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

No Sugar Maple Syrup and Honey

Wholesome Yum, created by successful health food blogger Maya Krampf, launches Zero Sugar Maple Syrup at Meijer supermarkets.

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wholesome Yum's Zero Sugar Maple Syrup is now available at Meijer supermarkets.Maya Krampf, who is passionate about healthy eating and reducing sugar, initially launched Wholesome Yum as a destination for easy and healthy recipes with ten ingredients or less and expanded with a zero-sugar product line.She has also written two cookbooks and operates one of the highest-traffic healthy recipe websites on the Internet. Wholesome Yum receives 8M monthly views and has 650K Facebook, 700K Pinterest, and 200K Instagram followers, and over 360K email subscribers.Maple Syrup isn't the only product available on grocery store shelves across the country.In addition to Wholesome Yum's sweeteners, flours, and baking mixes, four new flavors of their Zero Sugar Honey -- Turmeric Ginger, Orange, Cinnamon, and Jalapeno -- were also added. The new products are available on the website and Amazon, where they have received 1500+ reviews!In addition to the new product news, Maya Krampf is available for interviews on the below topics:Food & Health:- Best Family-Friendly Meal Planning Ideas for a Stress-Free Holiday Season- Maya Krampf, the Founder of Wholesome Yum, Explains the Science Behind Cooking Delicious (And Healthy) Food- Healthy Cooking Is a Combination of Art and Science. Here's Why.- Maya Krampf Is Living the American Dream. Learn How Her Company, Wholesome Yum, Made Healthy Cooking Family Friendly- Maya Krampf, the Founder of Wholesome Yum, on How to Have Dessert Every Day and Stay Healthy.- 5 Reasons Why Your Healthy [Or Sugar-Free] Recipes Flop -- and How to Fix Them.- The Best Natural Sweeteners Aren't What You Think, According to This Healthy Food Blogger.Business:- Meet the Entrepreneur Working to Make Healthy Food Taste Good- I've Harnessed the Power of SEO to Grow My Brand. Here's What You Need to Know.- Tips on How to Grow Your Email List (And Why It's So Important)- Maya Krampf Is Living the American Dream. Learn How Her Company, Wholesome Yum, Made Healthy Cooking Family Friendly- When I First Started My Business as a Side Hustle, My Friends and Family Didn't Understand. Here's Why It's Important to Stay True to Yourself and Your Dreams.- I Started My Side Hustle in 2015 and Three Years Later, Quit My Full-Time Job. Here's How I Did It.Visit the Wholesome Yum recipe website here: WholesomeYumSee the Wholesome Yum food products here: WholesomeYumFoodsTo connect with Maya, please contact the Media Maven team of former journalists at:For business stories: Vicky Lynch:For product stories: Stacey Cohen:Christina Nicholson:

