Yoga Teacher Training In Rishikesh, India December 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yoga Alliance Certified 200 hour Hatha Yoga and Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India.

RISHIKESH, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ekam Yogashala, a renowned institution dedicated to the ancient practice of yoga, is excited to announce its upcoming Yoga Teacher Training program scheduled for December 2023 in the spiritually vibrant city of Rishikesh, India.Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh has long been revered as the "Yoga Capital of the World." This renowned destination serves as the ideal backdrop for an intensive, month-long Yoga Teacher Training program that will run from December 9th to January 3rd, 2024.This transformative journey will be led by a team of highly experienced and certified yoga instructors who have dedicated their lives to the practice and teaching of yoga. Participants will have the privilege of learning from these accomplished yogis, who will guide them through the intricacies of yoga philosophy, anatomy, asana practice, and the art of teaching.The curriculum of this Yoga Teacher Training course is carefully designed to provide a holistic understanding of yoga. Students will delve deep into the philosophical underpinnings of yoga, exploring ancient texts and wisdom that form the core of this ancient practice. They will also gain a thorough understanding of human anatomy, which is essential for safe and effective yoga practice and teaching.The asana practice will be a central component of the program, allowing students to refine their physical practice and build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. Through daily practice and guidance, participants will not only enhance their own practice but also develop the skills to guide others on their yoga journey.In addition to the physical and philosophical aspects, students will learn the art of teaching. They will acquire the tools and techniques needed to lead classes with confidence and skill, including effective sequencing, alignment principles, and hands-on adjustments.One of the highlights of this program is its immersive nature. Participants will have the unique opportunity to live and breathe yoga in the spiritual heartland of Rishikesh. The serene natural surroundings, the Ganges River, and the presence of numerous ashrams and temples make Rishikesh an ideal place for self-discovery and spiritual growth.Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a Yoga Alliance USA certification, which is recognized worldwide. This certification will enable them to teach yoga professionally and share the profound benefits of yoga with others.Spaces for this life-transforming Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh are limited, and early registration is recommended. The program is open to practitioners of all levels, from beginners to advanced yogis, who are passionate about deepening their practice and sharing the gift of yoga with the world.For more information and registration details, please visit the official website or contact the program organizers.For more information about Ekam Yogashala and its acclaimed Yoga Teacher Training program in December 2023, please visit the official website at .

Devakar Sandhu

Ekam Yogashala

+91 72650 00008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, India