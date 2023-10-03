WHO Approves New Vaccine Prevention Of Malaria In Children

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Monday a new vaccine for the prevention of malaria in children. The recommendation follows advice from the WHO: Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group (MPAG) and was endorsed by the WHO Director-General following its regular biannual meeting held on Sept. 25-29.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: "As a malaria researcher, I used to dream of the day we would have a safe and effective vaccine against malaria. Now we have two"

"Demand for the RTS,S vaccine far exceeds supply, so this second vaccine is a vital additional tool to protect more children faster, and to bring us closer to our vision of a malaria-free future." he added.

