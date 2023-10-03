US Supreme Law court rejects Trump banning case

(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court has refused an effort by a Texas Republican to stop previous Leader Donald Trump from pursuing office once more in next year’s elections because of his claimed involvement in the January 6, 2021 anarchy on Capitol Hill.



The case was rejected with no remark by the court on Monday. It had been presented by Texas-based tax advisor John Anthony Castro, who alleged in a Florida court that the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment – which bans those who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or “given aid or comfort” to rebels from taking office – prohibits Trump from taking part in the 2024 presidential election.



Castro alleged that Trump’s declarations of backing for the demonstrators who interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory on Capitol Hill in January 2021 reached to a desecration of this provision.



The Florida court rejected the lawsuit, and it found its way to the Supreme Court following a failed appeal at the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Georgia.

