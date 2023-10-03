Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market To Reach US$ 10 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Over the projected period from 2020 to 2025, the market for cardiopulmonary stress testing systems is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.8%, which would represent respectable growth. The global epidemic of cardiovascular disorders such cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and congenital heart diseases, among others, is thought to be the cause of the growth.

According to a research by the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular illnesses account for close to 32% of all fatalities worldwide. The research added that the aforementioned disorders were responsible for over 17.9 million recorded fatalities in 2019.

Thus, the market is anticipated to benefit from rising health concerns in North America and Europe as well as increased demand for efficient diagnostics

The breakout of the brand-new coronavirus has also helped the industry expand. Cardiopulmonary stress testing equipment sales were boosted by the surge in demand for efficient cardiovascular diagnostics systems for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients who were dealing with respiratory issues and cardiovascular comorbidities. This will likely cause the market to grow by 1.3X through 2031.

Cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) systems are predicted to have the biggest sales contribution in the global market in terms of products. The market is anticipated to increase quickly because CPET offers a complimentary and thorough evaluation by delivering a more accurate measurement of a patient's heart functional capacity.

“Leading manufacturers are emphasising on developing novel cardiopulmonary stress testing systems with more accurate and effective diagnostics capabilities to address the increasing demand on account of the rapidly increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases,” claims a Fact analyst.

Key Takeaways from Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Study



Driven by the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. and Canada and the subsequent demand for advanced healthcare, the North America market is expected to grow at 4.9% CAGR through 2025.

The market for cardiopulmonary stress testing systems in the U.K. is forecast to expand at a rapid pace, favored by the increasing healthcare expenditure in the country.

China is estimated to contribute the highest sales in Asia Pacific, driving growth in the regional market at a CAGR of 5.4% by through 2025.

Due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and novel coronavirus in the country, the market in India is poised to register high growth over the assessment period. Based on products, stress electrocardiography (ECG) is anticipated to emerge as the second most lucrative segment, growing at a CAGR of 5% through 2025

Key Drivers



Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and COVID-19 across Asia Pacific and North America is propelling the demand for cardiopulmonary stress testing systems. Increasing awareness about stress testing and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are expected to spur the sales of cardiopulmonary stress testing systems in developing countries.

Key Restraints

High cost of cardiopulmonary stress testing systems such as stress electrocardiography (ECG), CPET, and pulse oximeters is hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact, the top five companies in the global cardiopulmonary stress testing services market are Schiller AG, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V and VYAIRE MEDICAL INC.

Key manufacturers are focusing on organic strategies such as novel product development and product approvals to continuously improve their product pipeline and technologies. For instance,

Schiller AG, a leading manufacturer and supplier of cardiopulmonary diagnostics devices, announced introducing, the CARDIOVIT AT-200 EXCELLENCE ERGOSPIRO. The product is capable of performing both metabolic tests and pulmonary function tests (PFTs) with diagnostic 16-leade or quality-12 exercise ECG accurately in a single device.

VYAIRE MEDICAL INC., manufacturers, the Vyntus and Vmax CPET CPX devices. The Vyntus devices is equipped with a flow sensory technology, digital volume transducer (DVT) which provides a reliable and accurate volume and flow measurement of cardiac functioning.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by Fact are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Ltd.

Care Medical Ltd.

General Electric Company

COSMED srl

Cosmed Medical and Cardiac Science Corporation

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Cardinal Health

Schiller AG

MGC Diagnostic Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V VYAIRE MEDICAL INC.

More Valuable Insights on Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market

Fact, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2020 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market with detailed segmentation:

By Product



Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Systems

Stress ECG

Pulse Oximeters

Stress Blood Pressure Monitors Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

By End-user



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics/Cardiology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Report



The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market between 2020 and 2025

The report offers insight into cardiopulmonary stress testing systems demand outlook for 2020-2025

Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

