Car Radiator Market Is Predicted To Surpass USD 8.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The market for automobile radiators is anticipated to grow at a 6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. The industry is anticipated to be worth US$ 4.7 billion by 2022's end. In 2021, the market also saw an increase of 4.4% year over year.
The market is anticipated to be worth US$ 8.5 billion in 2032 over the long term. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market value of the automotive radiator sector will be accounted for by automobile radiators to the tune of 56%. The adoption of clean fuel emission requirements is a significant market growth driver and is motivating manufacturers to introduce highly efficient automobile radiator technology.
Additionally, there are tremendous growth prospects for the visual and decorative appeal of automobiles. For instance, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. created a car radiator grille in 2019 that gives sports cars a sportier feel. These grilles, which have a beautiful black luster, are installed on LEXUS IS F-Sport limited edition fleets. Radiator grilles and other exterior products with lustrous paint that contains a metallic substance that reflects light have recently been produced by this company.
Key Takeaways
By material type, aluminium-based car radiators are projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% until 2032, gaining 173 BPS Cross flow car radiators are expected to accumulate a revenue share worth US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022 By distribution channel, car radiator sales to be maximum via OEMs, expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% until 2032 Radiators for compact cars are expected to gain major traction, documenting a CAGR of 6% North America to be an attractive investment destination for car radiators, with the U.S comprising 90% of the regional market share Sales of car radiators to be maximum across China, expected to account for nearly 75% of the global market value
Prominent Drivers
Constant improvements in automotive heat exchange systems operations is providing significant growth opportunities for car radiators. Also, mandatory legal compliance requirements to check for fuel emissions is also enhancing uptake The introduction of hybrid and electric motor vehicles will usher in new technological developments with regard to engine cooling technologies, significantly broadening expansion prospects
Key Restraints
The need for frequent maintenance cycles is proving to be a hindrance to market growth, as it involves a considerable amount of expenditure on critical components such as cooling fans and heat exchangers
Market Competition
Companies working in the car radiator industry are expanding their product portfolio by launching new products as demand for car radiators is increasing due to rising demand for hybrid vehicles. Also, the key companies have adopted numerous strategies including merger & acquisition, partnership, expansion, product launch etc. Product launch is the key strategy to increase their market presence among customers.
On 10th May 2019, Marelli has acquired Calsonic Kansei Corporation. Company will be able to expand its manufacturing base of radiators as well acquire large consumer base. On 28th July 2021, MAHLE has announced to expand aftermarket solutions range like transmission oil management, air conditioning service and calibration
Key Players Covered by Fact
Valeo SA Marelli Denso Corporation Mahle GmbH Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd. Sanden Holdings Corporation T.RAD Co., Ltd. TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd. Nissen A/S Modine Manufacturing Company Banco Products (I) Ltd. Keihin Corporation
Key Questions Covered in the Car Radiator Market Report
What is the global car radiator market scenario? How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period? What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the car radiator market? Who are the prominent players in the global car radiator market? Which is the most leading region in the car radiator market?
More Valuable Insights on the Car Radiator Market
Fact, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global car radiator market analyzing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the car radiator market with detailed segmentation as follows: –
By Product Type By Material Type
Aluminum Copper/Brass Aluminum/Plastics By Car Type
Compact Sub-Compact Mid-Size Sedan Luxury Van By Sales Channel By Region
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
