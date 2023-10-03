India Tells Canada To Withdraw Dozens Of Diplomats Amid Nijjar Killing Row: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomatic staff amid heightened tensions between the two nations over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to a report published by Financial Times familiar with the matter informed FT that Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate around 40 diplomats by October 10 between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a \"terrorist\". India has dismissed the allegation as absurd has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said earlier there was a \"climate of violence\" and an \"atmosphere of intimidation\" against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi, the Biden administration urged the Indian government to cooperate with Canada in its investigations into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said,“As he made clear then, I'll reiterate now, we remain in close coordination with our Canadian colleagues on this question.\"“We have engaged with the Indian government on a number of occasions to urge them to cooperate with Canada's investigation. The secretary had an opportunity to do that in his meeting with the foreign minister on Friday,\" he said.

Currently, the United States is in close coordination with Canada on allegations regarding the Indian government's involvement in the Nijjar killing row.

India has suspended its visa services in Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing.



