Google To Shut Down THIS Major Gmail Feature Next Year. All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google is going to discontinue its long-standing feature within Gmail from January 2024. Gmail's basic HTML view will no longer be supported and will be replaced with a new version, reported Asianet News HTML feature has been available for over a decade but will be automatically replaced with the Standard view after the specified deadline. Gmail users received notifications about this change through email read: Satya Nadella hits out at 'dominant' Google during US antitrust case, says 'You can call it popular, but...'In their message to users, Google stated, \"We're writing to let you know that the Gmail Basic HTML view for desktop web and mobile web will be disabled starting early January 2024. The Gmail Basic HTML views are previous versions of Gmail that were replaced by their modern successors 10+ years ago and do not include full Gmail feature functionality.\" They clarified that Gmail Basic HTML views are outdated versions of Gmail that were replaced by modern versions more than a decade ago, and lack many of Gmail's current features's support documentation states, \"Important: You can display Gmail on your browser in Basic HTML view until January 2024. After this date, Gmail automatically changes to Standard view.\" Hence users will be able to access Gmail in Basic HTML view until January 2024, after which Gmail will automatically switch to Standard view read: Apple to rival Google with its own search engine 'pegasus'? Here's what you should knowThe HTML version of Gmail is designed for“slower connections and legacy browsers”, and it lacks various features present in the standard Gmail interface, such as chat, spell check, search filters, keyboard shortcuts, and rich formatting. It has remained useful for individuals in low-connectivity areas or those who prefer a simpler email viewing experience. However, it remains uncertain whether Google plans to introduce an alternative mode for low-connectivity situations news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!This decision to discontinue features within Google services follows recent announcements about the discontinuation of Jamboard which is a collaborative whiteboarding app and its associated hardware device; and the shutdown of Google Podcasts, reported Asianet News .

MENAFN03102023007365015876ID1107178122