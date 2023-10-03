Maharashtra Cabinet To Discuss Nanded Hospital Deaths, Likely To Form Inquiry Panel

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Maharashtra cabinet will discuss the Nanded Hospital deaths in a meeting today, news agency ANI reported. Cabinet may decide on forming an inquiry committee over the incident: Maharashtra government officials.
Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, were reported between September 30 and October 1 in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on Monday Dilip Mhaisekar, Director of Medical Education and Research in Maharashtra, told PTI, \"In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded Government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults from various causes.\"Dean Dr S R Wakode of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital told reporters the 12 infants comprised six males and six females of them were in the 0-3 day age group and had \"very low weight,\" he said hospital deaths: Congress demands probe, Kharge slams state health apparatusThe Congress on Tuesday demanded a thorough investigation into 24 deaths at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge raising questions on the state government's health system a post in Hindi on X, Kharge expressed his concern over the deaths.\"It is said that these patients died due to lack of medicines and treatment. A similar incident took place in a government hospital in Thane in August 2023 in which 18 patients lost their lives,\" Kharge said.\"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Such incidents taking place repeatedly have raised a question mark on the health system of the state government,\" the Congress chief said, hitting out at the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.\"We demand a thorough investigation so that the culprits of this negligence are given strict punishment by the judiciary,\" he said.
MENAFN03102023007365015876ID1107178121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.