Maharashtra Hospital Death: Over 30 Dead, Including 16 Infants, In 48 Hours In Govt Hospital In Nanded

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "More than 30 people have died in 48 hours at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded. According to the latest updates by NDTV, seven more patients, including four children, died late last night at the Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital takes the death count in the Nanded hospital to 31. Among these 31 patients, 16 were infants or children, the Congress party has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter read: Maharashtra Cabinet to discuss Nanded Hospital deaths, likely to form inquiry panelCongress President Mallikarjin on the X platform wrote, \"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Such incidents taking place repeatedly have raised a question mark on the health system of the state government...We demand a thorough investigation so that the culprits of this negligence are given strict punishment by the judiciary,\" he said party chief Rahul Gandhi Monday night alleged why there was no money for children's medicines while the BJP government spends crores of rupees on publicity read: Maharashtra death row: Sharad Pawar to Rahul Gandhi slam BJP over death of 24 including 12 infants, calls it 'Murder'Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded strict action against those responsible for the inordinate number of deaths and compensation for the affected families is the Nanded hospital saying?Shyamrao Wakode, the Dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital Nanded said that there was no shortage of medicines or doctors, and the patients were given proper care, but their bodies did not respond to the treatment.(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)He also outlined that some of the patients were suffering from arsenic and phosphorus poisoning, snake bites, etc.\"In the last 24 hours, 24 people lost their lives. Around 12 children (1-2 days old) died in the last 24 hours. These children were suffering from different ailments. Among the adults, there were 8 patients between 70 and 80 years of age. They had different problems, like diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure. Patients usually come here in serious condition,\" said Wakode, adding, \"There was no shortage of medicines or doctors. Proper care was provided to the patients, but their bodies did not respond to the treatment, which caused deaths,\" he said.\"Due to transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us...We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn't happen....Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed...,\" he added.

