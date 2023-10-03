Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding, Leading To School Closures In Parts Of Kerala

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The recent heavy rainfall that lashed numerous regions of Kerala over the past few days resulted in flooding across several parts of the state a result, educational institutions in the affected areas, including Kottayam, Vaikom, and Changanassery taluks, had to be temporarily closed on Tuesday, PTI reported provide relief to those affected by the flooding, the district administration established 17 relief camps, offering shelter to approximately 246 individuals Alappuzha, holiday was declared for educational institutions in Cherthala and Chengannur taluks which were running relief camps, the district administration said Read: Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in THESE 3 Kerala districts. Check forecast hereMeanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall at one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala today IMD issued a yellow alert in four districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha -- for the day. A yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm, PTI reported state has been receiving widespread rains for the last three-four days and numerous incidents of trees being uprooted, waterlogging and compound walls collapsing were reported in many places Read: India's southwest monsoon to exit in first week of October; IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states. Details hereHowever, no major casualties have been reported anywhere in the state so far. The heavy downpour had earlier submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua, a tiny hamlet in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district. The Disaster Management Authority has urged people living in high ranges to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rains.(With inputs from PTI)

