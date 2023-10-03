7 simple workouts to reduce hip fat and love handles

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reducing hip fat involves a combination of cardiovascular exercises to burn calories and targeted strength-training exercises to tone the hip and thigh area. Here are seven easy workouts to help you achieve this:



Stand with your feet together, lift one leg out to the side, and then lower it back down. Repeat on both sides for 3 sets of 15-20 reps.



Lunges target the hip and thigh muscles. Step forward with one leg, lower your body, and then push back up. Alternate legs and aim for 3 sets of 15-20 reps.



Squats are excellent for toning the hips and thighs. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body by bending your knees, and then push back up.



Riding a bicycle is an effective way to engage the hip muscles and burn fat. It's also a low-impact exercise that's gentle on the joints.



Incorporate regular brisk walking into your routine. Aim for at least 30 minutes a day to burn calories and target hip fat.



Lie on your side and lift one leg as high as you can while keeping it straight. Lower it back down without touching the other leg. Do 3 sets of 15-20 reps on each side.



Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips as high as you can while squeezing your glutes, then lower them back down. Do 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

