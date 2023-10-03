Trekker From Bengaluru Disappears In Manali Woods, Search Ops Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a concerning incident, a search operation is currently underway to locate a missing trekker who disappeared in the forests near Manali, on the outskirts of the popular hill station, four days ago. The missing individual, identified as Rahul Ramesh, a 35-year-old hailing from Bengaluru, went missing on September 28 evening while trekking in the forest area.

The search operation was initiated after a friend of Ramesh reported to the local police that he had not returned from his trek. Rahul Ramesh had travelled to Manali to participate in the Solang Skyultra event, a high-altitude marathon scheduled for September 30 and October 1, and was actively preparing for the race. The disappearance has raised concerns among his friends and fellow participants in the event.

A police team led by DSP Manali has been diligently searching for the missing trekker, but as of Monday, they have not yet achieved success, as confirmed by Kullu SP Sakshi Verma. The search operation continues, with the team planning to camp in the forest overnight, Verma added.

On September 29, the missing trekker's mobile phone was discovered in the Jogini Fall forests near Manali. Local sources have raised concerns about the possibility of an animal attack or accidental fall from a hillside, citing a recent incident where a woman was attacked near Nagar on the outskirts of Manali.

Every year, several trekkers go missing in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the Kullu district, with some tragically found deceased.