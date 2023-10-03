Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner's Viral Photo From Paris Fashion Week Generates Online Excitement

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai graced the Paris Fashion Week, radiating elegance in her golden attire. Among the esteemed celebrities strutting the runway by the Eiffel Tower for L'Oréal Paris' fashion show were Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, and more. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya, adding a heartwarming touch to the event. Social media has been buzzing with photos and videos from the show, particularly a viral image capturing Aishwarya Rai and her daughter alongside Kendall Jenner. Aishwarya Rai dazzled on the stage in a resplendent gold cape gown, adorned with intricate gold sequin embellishments. The gown featured an exquisite see-through cape attached to the back, complemented by golden high heels and exquisite diamond rings and earrings. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner graced the runway in a shimmering silver ensemble, creating a captivating moment when the trio posed for a photograph together. The event was a star-studded affair that left fashion enthusiasts in awe.





