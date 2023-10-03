Made By Google Event 2023: When, Where To Watch Event LIVE? What To Expect?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Made by Google event is almost here and we anticipate the company will introduce the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. Google has unsubtly teased the future phones and wristwatch over the past several weeks. It has also launched a preview/sign-up website so that users can get updates and place orders for the new gear.

We already know a lot about the gadgets, including their names, appearance, and the possibility of AI functions. Is it true that no one needs rumours? It appears like Google's Pixel event on Wednesday will serve more as a fill-in event than as an actual announcement.

Here is everything that will happen at the Made by Google event in 2023.

When and where to watch event?

Google has an event every year in October to introduce the newest Pixel smartphones, as it has done for a number of years. The Made by Google celebration for this year will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). It will be streamed on Google's YouTube channel and will be hosted in New York City for invited reporters. CNET will be present at the event to cover any more announcements made by Google as well as the unveilings of the new phones and wristwatches.

About the upcoming gadgets

"Meet the new Pixel phones, featuring the most technologically advanced Pixel cameras yet, and Google AI to help you do more, even faster."

On Google's website, the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have it as their slogan. In certain respects, the Pixel phone has always embraced AI and machine intelligence, but this tease clearly implies more. And maybe as a result, Google's flashy previews mostly highlight how the new phones seem rather than showcasing their functional capabilities.

Google unveiled a teaser film for the Pixel Watch 2 the same way it did for the phones. With the exception of the crown, which appears more slimline, the new watch resembles the first Pixel Watch from last year almost exactly.

The Pixel Watch 2, along with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, will be available to preorder on Oct. 4., according to the fine print in Google's videos. For everything else, we'll have to wait for the Made by Google event.