Is Urfi Javed Secretly Engaged In Hindu Rituals? Find Out About The Picture Gone Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A picture of television actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed performing puja with an unknown man has gone viral on the internet.

In the picture, Uorfi and the mystery man are performing puja in front of a havan kund, with a Pandit in the background.

Soon after the photo started circulating, people immediately assumed that a roka ceremony was taking place. Netizens concluded that Uorfi is now engaged, and the man in the photo is her fiancé. Because the engagement took place through Hindu ceremonies, people are questioning if Uorfi would have an interfaith marriage.

In the pictures, the face of the man is not revealed and is hidden. See the pictures.

The picture

Uorfi has often made headlines for her bold and eye-catching wardrobe.

On Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan,' actor Ranveer Singh referred to Uorfi as a fashion icon. The fresh photos of the 25-year-old actress becoming rokafied in Hindu ceremonies have raised quite a few eyebrows. Although the actress hasn't opened up about the same, but if this is true, we are happy that Uorfi found love.



On the work front, Uorfi was part of television shows such as

in Sony TV's 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania' in 2016. She portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus's 'Chandra Nandini' from 2016 to 2017. She later played Aarti in Star Plus's 'Meri Durga' and more.



In 2021, she competed in Voot's reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', finishing in 13th place.

