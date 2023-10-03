Mynara, The Acclaimed Domestic Abuse App, Launches In App Stores

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emma Davey, abuse survivor, award winning counsellor and Founder of MyNARA

- Domestic Abuse SurvivorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MyNARA , which was launched by a domestic abuse survivor in June as a web only app, is now available in app stores. The App has been widely acclaimed for the way it solves many of the struggles of victims, particularly around proving the abuse to the authorities and supporting victims in practical ways.Award winning therapist and domestic abuse survivor, Emma Davey launched MyNARA (My Narcissistic Abuse Recovery App) to provide narcissistic abuse victims with the support and tools she needed when she was subjected to 6 years of abuse. During this time police were called many times, but they failed to arrest her abuser, Ashley Southgate, due to lack of evidence. Even when Southgate was eventually convicted and sentenced to 19 months for coercive control (Maidstone Crown Court - Case Number: T20220202), he was released after serving just 7 weeks. The police failed to inform Emma that the man who had broken into her home and threatened to kill her, was at liberty once again.Emma, now an award winning BACP Counsellor & Narcissistic Abuse Recovery Counsellor, explained the evolution of MyNARA;“As popular as the app has been, we know that many victims are nervous about downloading it from the web and some struggle to understand how that works. I know that the accessibility of the app stores means that more people will be helped, more lives will be saved.”1 in 3 women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse in her lifetime and, on average, 2 women a week are killed by their partner . In addition, 1 in 6 men are victims with 30 a year killed by their partner. In the UK alone the economic and social cost is estimated by the UK Government at £66 billion per year .MyNARA already has a thousand active users and 100% positive 5 star feedback, with many calling it a 'life saver'. It includes the following key free features:●Cloaked as a common utility (and works as that utility) to make it more difficult for the user to identify it on the phone.●Generous cloud storage so that evidence can be collected, date stamped and secretly stored. That evidence cannot be deleted or destroyed. Even if the app is deleted the evidence will remain in storage and can be sent to the authorities when the victim is ready.●Red flag monitor to help people spot patterns of behaviour to determine if someone is a narcissist and to avoid narcissists in the future.Emma had been overwhelmed by the number of people who came to her for counselling. However, sadly, many of them struggle to afford it. Emma therefore developed the 12 phase NarcArmour© Programme. This is a bespoke, professional therapy programme for just £6.99 per month. It includes videos, worksheets and exercises to help the victim break their addiction to their abuser (caused by the trauma bond), recover from the trauma of the relationship and avoid narcissists in the future. The programme is available exclusively through the app.Lawyers Parfitt Cresswell handle many divorces that involve abuse and are enthusiastic supporters of MyNARA. One of their clients, Jane Smith had been through horrific abuse from her then husband, which was only stopped in 2020 when staff at her local Hospital intervened. Jane had come in for treatment for a broken bone and severe bruising. The hospital refused to let her leave without putting measures in place to protect her.Jane explained;“Without the hospital's intervention I would have been too scared to seek help. The hospital recommended me to Women's Aid, who referred me to Parfitt Cresswell. I am so grateful to all of them. Parfitt Cresswell fought hard for me over 3 years to prove my case and give me my life back. I cannot thank them enough, they've been fantastic. However, I wish MyNARA had been available back then. It solves so many of the challenges abuse victims experience and would have made Parfitt Cresswell's job a lot easier.”

