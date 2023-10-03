(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Plans are for the Fund to invest in animal health companies based primarily in the United States and Europe

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mars and Digitalis Ventures launch $300m Fund to improve the lives of pets, pet owners and veterinarians.Mars, Incorporated and Digitalis Ventures announce the launchof Companion Fund II.A $300 million dollar venture capital fund that will back companies leveraging breakthrough science, technology, and design.The launch of the second fund confirms Mars' ongoing commitment to support pet care innovators and its long-term partnership with Digitalis VenturesToday Mars, Incorporated and Digitalis Ventures announced the launch of Companion Fund II, a $300 million dollar venture capital fund that will back founders whose companies are leveraging breakthrough science, technology, and design to improve the lives of pets, pet owners and veterinarians. This second fund follows the first Companion Fund, a $100m fund launched in 2018.Loïc Moutault, Global President Mars Petcare said:“Our goal is to support pet care founders accelerating the trajectory of startups, helping to fuel the growth of pet care businesses and to contribute to the future of the pet care industry. We're excited to support entrepreneurs and innovators in creating new products and services that deliver on our purpose: 'A Better World for Pets.'"Companion Fund II will provide venture capital to a range of enterprises developing veterinary diagnostics, veterinary medicine, information technologies, online platforms, and more. The new fund will be independently managed by Digitalis Ventures focusing on both early and growth-stage startups with an ambition to support portfolio companies with differentiated expertise throughout their development while allowing them to maintain their independence, speed, and flexibility.“With our second Companion Fund, we are eager to support the next wave of great ideas for advancing animal health at scale,” said Geoffrey W. Smith, Founder and Managing Partner of Digitalis Ventures.“Our partnership with Mars makes these advances possible.”Since its inception, Companion Fund has quickly become one of the world's leading investment funds for early-stage pet care start-ups, with investments in innovative companies such as Smalls, MySimplePetLab and Scratch. Companion Fund II will support even more startups through their growth phases – confirming Mars' ongoing commitment to support pet care innovators and its long-term partnership with Digitalis Ventures.Plans are for the Fund to invest in animal health companies based primarily in the United States and Europe. Digitalis Ventures is encouraging founders of early-stage animal health firms seeking venture capital to visit digitalisventures/animal-healthfor more information.-ENDS-Investment Contacts:For Digitalis Ventures:Media Contacts:For Digitalis Ventures:Kate Felsen -For Mars:About Companion FundCompanion Fund II is a $300 million venture capital fund managed by Digitalis Ventures. Companion Fund will provide startup capital and support to entrepreneurs addressing the needs of pets, pet owners and vets. To learn more, please visit .About Mars, IncorporatedMars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's OriginalTM, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, Linnaeus and VCATM – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.About Digitalis VenturesDigitalis Ventures backs founders solving critical problems in health. The firm invests in early-stage companies across life sciences, health technology & services, and animal health with the goal of supporting them through multiple rounds of financing. Digitalis is headquartered in New York City.

