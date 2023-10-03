Extremities Reconstruction Market Is Booming By Advancements In Surgical Techniques X Herald

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Numerous technological advancements have been made in the field of extremities surgery and implants, including the stemless shoulder implant, mobile bearing ankles, and the introduction of novel and safer implant materials. Surgeons now have more options for treating ankle arthritis because to improvements in ankle joint replacement. The improvements and advancements made in medical facilities over the last few years have led to a rise in life expectancy for people all over the world. Additionally, this has led to an increase in the number of elderly people worldwide.

Joint problems like osteoarthritis have become more common due to the ageing population, which has increased the need for extremities procedures. The volume of sports injuries and trauma-related accidents has further increased demand for devices for reconstructing the extremities. During the projected period, improvements in healthcare infrastructure are also anticipated to have an impact on this market's expansion.

A large number of technological innovations have been observed in the field of surgeries & implants related to extremities reconstruction. Few examples of these innovations include introduction of new and safe implant materials, reverse shoulder implants, mobile bearing ankles, and stemless shoulder implant. In addition, advances in ankle joint replacement have been offering surgeons with more options for treating ankle arthritis. Global leaders in production of extremity devices have launched new products, providing novel solutions for implant failures. An example of this is the launch of“Comprehensive Segmental Revision System” by Zimmer Biomet.

Niche players in the market are concentrating on developing minimally invasive endoscopic methods for surgeries related to extremities reconstruction, in a bid to lower the recovery time and pain endured by patients. For example, a startup named Instratek had launched the“HammerFIT Extremity Reamer System” to aid hammertoe surgeries. The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive expansion of the global extremities reconstruction market. However, factors such as complications associated with extremities reconstruction surgeries, and lack of favorable reimbursement policies are expected to restrain growth of the market in the near future.

5 Key Estimations on Future of Global Extremities Reconstruction Market

1- In terms of revenues, Europe is expected to dominate the global extremities reconstruction market in 2017. However, by the end of forecast period, the market in North America will outgrow the market in Europe. The market in North America is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR through 2022.

2- Accounting for nearly two-third revenue share of the market, shoulder reconstruction is expected to remain the most lucrative extremity reconstruction in the market, followed by elbow reconstruction.

3- Hospitals are estimated to remain the largest end-users in the global extremities reconstruction market, with sales poised to reach nearly US$ 1,300 Mn by 2022-end. ASCs will account for the lowest revenue share of the market during the forecast period.

4- Although metallic biomaterial will remain sought-after among surgeons and patients in the market, sales of ceramic biomaterials are expected to register a relatively higher CAGR through 2022.

5- Key market players profiled in Fact's report include Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Orthofix International N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic Plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., and Acumed, LLC.

Market Taxonomy