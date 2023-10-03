Opinion: Are Digital Ids A Pathway To Convenience Or Control?

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) Brazil is leading the way in South America, adopting blockchain technology for its national IDs starting November 6.

With a uniform registration number for everyone, the system promises to prevent fraud. Serpro, a tech firm, is powering this initiative under federal supervision.

Meanwhile, Argentina is also launching its“QuarkID” system in October, aiming for data transparency.

While these seem like steps forward, questions arise about the potential misuse by governments and loss of anonymity.

In Europe, changes are also afoot. The UK's new proposal suggests the closure of up to 1,000 railway ticket offices.

(Are Digital IDs a Pathway to Convenience or Control? – Alex Newman, Award-Winning Journalist)

Passengers will now buy digital passes for both trains and sporting events like the Rugby World Cup.

While it seems like an efficient move, critics like Katie Pennick from Transport for All argue that the plans are inadequately assessed.

Blind and visually impaired travelers could suffer.

Further, technical glitches at a recent England-Argentina rugby match forced fans to jump over turnstile gates, raising concerns about reliability.

Finland is testing digital passports for cross-border travel to the UK.

Citizens can download an app, register at a police service point, and then confirm their identity at Helsinki Airport .

Still, they need to carry their physical passport as a backup, making the system less efficient than it appears.

G20 Leaders Imposing Digital Everything

Are Digital IDs a Pathway to Convenience or Control?

On the international stage, G20 leaders have plans to impose digital currencies and IDs globally.

They argue that international cooperation is essential for regulating crypto assets effectively.

However, critics fear these measures could replace cryptocurrencies with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Drex in Brazil , eroding privacy and security.

Adding another layer is the World Economic Forum (WEF). Their proposed digital ID system could decide your access to everything- from banking to social benefits.

Such a system could allow WEF and other organizations to control numerous aspects of individual lives.

So, is all this convenience worth it? As digital IDs and currencies gain momentum globally, we should examine the trade-offs carefully.

It's vital to question who gains the most from these changes. Balancing technological advancements with ethical implications is more important now than ever.

After all, it's not just about convenience; it's about retaining our freedoms in a rapidly digitizing world.