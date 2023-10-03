Uruguay Cuts Poverty: A Sharp Contrast With Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's government reported that only 10.4% of its population couldn't meet basic needs in the first-half poverty statistics.

Extreme poverty is at a mere 0.2%. Meanwhile, Argentina reported a 40.1% poverty rate, affecting over 18 million people.

The data show a large gap between the two neighboring countries. Uruguay's poverty fell from 10.7% in the first half of last year. That's a 0.3% drop.

Argentina paints a different picture. There, 9.3% can't even afford basic food. In Uruguay, this number is just 0.2%.

Economists in Uruguay highlighted these differences on social media. Aldo Lema said 10.4% were below the poverty line this year, compared to 10.7% last year.

Nicolás Cichevski, another analyst, gave more data. He noted that the current poverty rate is higher than the first half of 2019, which was 8.6%.

“The second half of 2022 showed similar rates to 2019,” he added.

The figures show two diverging economies. Why is Uruguay succeeding where Argentina is not? It could be a mix of policies, programs, and governance.

Why is Uruguay Succeeding?

Uruguay seems more stable than Argentina. This stability likely helps in reducing poverty. Still, there's room for improvement in Uruguay.

Argentina could learn from Uruguay's tactics. However, applying the same strategies may not be straightforward.

Lastly, Uruguay's 0.3% drop in poverty suggests cautious optimism. Even though it's above the 2019 level, it's an improvement.

If this continues, it could mark a path towards better economic health.

Background on Uruguay vs Argentina Poverty

Adding to this, the role of effective governance in Uruguay cannot be ignored. Policies seem to be working well, as evidenced by the falling poverty rate.

The difference in extreme poverty between the two nations is also worth noting. With only 0.2% in Uruguay, it shows a more equitable distribution of wealth.

One point of caution: the lack of child poverty data is a gap. Understanding this component is crucial for a fuller picture of social health.

Public opinion in Uruguay could become a factor too. If people see positive trends, it could influence upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Argentina faces a tough road ahead. With such high poverty and extreme poverty rates, urgent action is required.

In conclusion, both nations offer lessons. Uruguay exemplifies what's possible with effective policies and stability.

Argentina serves as a warning, illuminating what could go wrong without these elements.