Spain And Canada Update Visa Rules For Global Talent

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the hunt for skilled workers, Spain and Canada are making moves. A recent report shows that 11% of the U.S. workforce now identif as digital nomads.

This number is up 2% from last year. Even more, 70 million people plan to embrace this lifestyle soon.

Recognizing this trend, countries are easing visa regulations. Spain's new residence visa targets international remote workers.

You can live in Spain for up to a year while working for a foreign employer. You can apply for a three-year renewable digital nomad card if you're already there.

To qualify, you must earn at least €2,600 a month and fulfill other requirements. The approval process takes just 20 days.

Canada is also stepping up. Previously, digital nomads could stay for six months on a visitor visa. Now, Canada is developing a new“tech talent strategy.”

The plan will enable startups to apply for three-year work permits for foreign workers.

Isabelle Dubois, a spokesperson for Canada's immigration authorit , spoke on the matter.

She hopes digital nomads will eventually settle in Canada, enhancing the nation's skill pool. Details on Canada's new initiatives will be released soon.

South American country Uruguay recently opened its doors to digital nomads as well. The application process is straightforward.

All you need is to prove financial stability and provide a vaccination certificate. After an initial test period, permanent or temporary residence can be sought.

Experts say this trend will continue to grow. Countries like Spain and Canada aim to boost their knowledge economies.

They want smart remote workers to mingle with locals, sharing expertise.

This strategy isn't new. For instance, Chile has been inviting foreign entrepreneurs for a decade.

This has led to a vibrant startup culture in the country.

The U.S. Lags Behind

Unfortunately, the U.S. lags in this global competition for remote talent.

Meanwhile, inquiries for countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and Portugal are surging. Experts also note growing interest in African nations offering digital nomad visas.

Jovana Vojinovic, a business development director, offers advice to aspiring digital nomads.

Sge suggests choosing a country that matches your lifestyle and budget. The future of work is changing, and these visa initiatives are a clear sign of what's to come.