Chinese Real Estate Faces Tough Road Ahead, Say Investors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent informal poll suggests challenges await China's real estate market. The survey included 15 Hong Kong and mainland China-based analysts and fund managers.

Nine see real estate as the most significant risk for stocks in the last quarter of 2023. Geopolitical tensions rank second among their concerns.

Decision-makers are hesitant to provide aggressive economic boosts. They worry about long-term financial risks.

This caution is dropping the Bloomberg Real Estate Index to a 12-year low.

However, the broader market outlook appears positive. Around 70% of respondents plan to expand their stock holdings in both mainland China and Hong Kong.

Kenny Wen of KGI Asia comments,“We're at the lowest point of this cycle. A quick resolution to the property crisis is unlikely.”

China Evergrande Group adds to the uncertainty. The company disclosed that its billionaire chairman faces legal scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Country Garden struggles to avoid defaulting on bonds.

Over half of those surveyed favor stocks over foreign exchange or commodities. Moreover, nine respondents don't see a need for state funds to prop up the market this quarter.

Forecasts suggest the CSI 300 index will end the year at 4,100 points. This would imply an 11% gain. The Hang Seng index may reach 20,500 points, suggesting a 15% rise.

Foreign investors sold $5.1 billion worth of mainland stocks in September. This followed a $12.6 billion sell-off the previous month.

Both events have led to the lowest investment levels since October 2022, right before a robust post-Covid recovery.

Adding to the conversation, this poll's results reveal much about market sentiments. It spotlights growing fears surrounding China's real estate woes.

The hesitancy to enact bold economic measures speaks to a dilemma. On one hand, the economy needs stimulus.

On the other, too much could invite long-term instability.

Additionally, Evergrande's legal issues and Country Garden's struggles send warning signals.

These incidents may deter foreign investment, adding to the market's hurdles.

Finally, foreign investors' continued sale of mainland stocks might indicate a broader lack of confidence.

This could further challenge China's economy and stock market in the coming months.