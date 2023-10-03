Chile To Launch South America's Fastest Trains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile, recognized for its high living standards, primarily depends on road travel, but a transformative change is on the horizon.

The government recently introduced two high-speed trains . Remarkably, these trains can hit 160 kilometers per hour.

This makes them the swiftest and most cutting-edge trains in South America. They promise to cut Santiago-Chillán travel time drastically.

These trains will complete a 400-kilometer route in 3 hours and 40 minutes. This shaves off 1 hour and 20 minutes for commuters.

Built by China's CRRC Sifang , they cost around $70 million. Four more units will join them later this year.

These additions will likely be operational in the latter part of 2023, after all tests. The trains offer 238 seats, enhanced seating comfort, and accessible toilets.

Equipped with a bimodal system, the trains run on both electricity and diesel. This ensures service isn't interrupted, even during power cuts.

One goal is to triple the number of passengers. This could increase annual ridership from 315,000 to a staggering 800,000.

Six trains will operate in both directions on the Santiago-Chillán line, up from just three today.

Plans are also in motion for new routes like Santiago to Valparaíso. Meanwhile, other routes will undergo upgrades to improve efficiency and capacity.

Chile's investment in high-speed trains signals a shift in transportation priorities. Until now, the focus was mainly on road travel.

Yet, congested roads have clearly shown the limits of that approach. Public transport needed a serious boost, and these trains offer exactly that.

Besides cutting travel time, they promise to enhance the commuting experience with comfort and reliability.

The $70 million investment speaks to Chile's dedication to long-term infrastructure development.

Lastly, the environmental benefits can't be ignored. High-speed trains are far cleaner modes of transport compared to cars or planes.

Chile is to launch South America's fastest trains. This move aligns well with global sustainability goals, making it a win-win for everyone.



