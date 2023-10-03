São Paulo Defeats Corinthians In League Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo secured a 2-1 victory over Corinthians last Saturday, marking their 25th round in the Brazilian Championship.

It also capped a joyous week for São Paulo fans, still relishing their Copa do Brasil title. With this win, São Paulo rose to 34 points on the league table.

Meanwhile, Corinthians remained static at 30.

Jonathan Calleri stood out, scoring both goals for São Paulo. His efforts helped the team move away from the table's bottom.

In contrast, a reserve-filled Corinthians took an early lead but couldn't sustain it. Sidnei Lobo managed Corinthians for the day due to Mano Menezes' suspension.

Romero netted a goal just two minutes in, his first since rejoining the squad. After that, Corinthians shifted to a defensive approach.

This strategy allowed São Paulo to dominate. In the 40th minute, Calleri tied the game. Five minutes later, he notched another goal, securing São Paulo's win.

Interestingly, this was Calleri's fifth goal against the Corinthians , and four came at the Morumbi Stadium.

Looking ahead, São Paulo will face Vasco next Saturday. As for Corinthians, they will go up against Flamengo on the same day.

Background São Paulo

The win is a morale booster for São Paulo, especially after their recent Copa do Brasil victory.

Fans must be pleased to see Jonathan Calleri's impactful performance. His goals won the match and helped pull the team further from the lower rankings.

Calleri seems to have a knack for shining against Corinthians, making him a key player in these vital games.

Corinthians, on the other hand, have reasons to worry. Sitting close to the relegation zone, they must step up their game.

The decision to field reserves backfired, as they lost momentum after the initial lead. A lack of strategic depth was evident.

This result may bring about tactical reassessments, possibly starting from the managerial level.

The larger picture shows that São Paulo is on an upswing. A strategic use of players like Calleri could be vital for their season's success.

Corinthians must revisit their game plan to avoid further setbacks and get their season back on track.

Both teams have crucial matches next Saturday, and how they prepare will be telling of the rest of their season.