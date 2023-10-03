Marine VFD Market Worth $1.6 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Marine VFD Market during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on renewable energy, coupled with supportive government policies and incentives The adoption of VFDs is driven by a focus on renewable energy integration, environmental concerns, and offshore energy projects, all requiring advanced energy-efficient technologies. These large-scale projects contribute to the rapid expansion of the Marine VFD Market

in the Asia Pacific, attracting investments, fostering innovation, and establishing the region as a key player in the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Marine VFD Companies are Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Danfoss (Denmark), General Electric (US), and Rockwell Automation (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts and agreements.

Recent Developments



In May 2023, GE Power Conversion signed an agreement to renew its partnership with Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology for the development of marine fuel cell solutions. The agreement follows on from a previous cooperation agreement for collaborative work. A pilot project for a large-scale marine fuel cell application provided valuable feasibility support to a cruise provider for their technical and commercial evaluation of decarbonization solutions.

In June 2022, ABB leads a consortium to implement shore-to-ship power connections for ferries and cruise ships at the port of Toulon. ABB's technology reduces emissions and noise during port stops. Additionally, ABB is installing an energy storage system to handle grid demand fluctuations and incorporate renewable energy sources, ensuring a sustainable and efficient solution. In December 2020, Cochin Shipyard selected Siemens to implement advanced marine solutions for India's first fleet of 23 boats equipped with electric propulsion and battery-integrated technology.

