Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market Is Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.2% Through 2032 X Herald

The pharmaceutical coating equipment market was estimated to be worth USD 0.85 Billion in 2022 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032. By 2032, it was estimated that the market would be worth USD 1.41 Billion .

Ohara Technologies

ACG

Glatt GmbH

Romaco Group

Thomas Processing LLC

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Syntegon Technology GmbH

B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

DIOSNA (LINXIS Group) GEBRÜDER LÖDIGE MASCHINENBAU GMBH

To increase pharmaceutical coating equipment market penetration and meet the shifting technological demands from different coatings like sugar, film, seafood, microencapsulation, dip, and vacuum dip coating, the manufacturers adopted a number of strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographic expansions of the market.

Significant opportunities for pharmaceutical coating equipment market expansion are presented by the shift in pharmaceutical manufacturing toward emerging markets and the rising outsourcing of operations to other nations. Due to the growing emphasis on technological developments in specialized sectors, players in the pharmaceutical coating equipment industry have plenty of opportunities for growth.

Sugar Coating



Film Coating



Microencapsulation



Dip Coating

Others

Standard Coating Pan



Perforated Coating Pan Fluidized Bed Coater

