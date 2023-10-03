Prince Faisal Bin Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Announces Winners Of The #King_Khalid _Award_2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

RIYADH:

HRH Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chair of the King Khalid Award Commission, and Chair of the Board of Trustees, announced the 2023 winners of the prestigious King Khalid Awards at a press conference held at the King Khalid Foundation headquarters in Riyadh recently.

The winners of The King Khalid Sustainability Award, which is presented to private sector entities for their innovative approach to sustainability across social, economic, and environmental dimensions in the Kingdom, were as follows:

First Place: Abqaiq Plants Operations Department (Aramco)

Second Place: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)

Third Place: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

The King Khalid Non-Profit Excellence Award, given to registered non-profit organizations under the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector, in recognition of their outstanding administrative performance and adherence to best practices in serving their beneficiaries, were awarded to the following:

First Place: Al Mawaddah Society for Family Development

Second Place: Charitable Association for Orphans Care in Eastern Region (Benaa)

Third Place: Charitable Health Society for Patients Care (Enayah)

The winners of The King Khalid Development Partners Award, in recognition for initiatives in sustainable socio-economic development in the Kingdom, were:

First Place: Faheem Educational Platform“Faheem”

Second Place: Al-Haramain Electronic Quran for the Visually Impaired“Tarteel”

Third Place: Shabab Mujtamaie Endowments Company“Shabab Mujtamaie”

In his speech, during the press conference, HRH Prince Faisal bin Khalid said that:“the Kingdom is making rapid progress towards leadership and is achieving its developmental, economic, and social goals under the visionary leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, may Allah protect them both, within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.”

He added:“The King Khalid Foundation draws its values from the illustrious legacy of a leader we deeply respect for his achievements and contributions across all domains. May Allah have mercy on the noble King Khalid bin Abdulaziz.”

He further stated that:“Since its launch in 2008, the King Khalid Award has illuminated our nation, empowering individuals and recognizing excellence in private sector sustainability, non-profit organizations' administrative performance, and innovative social development initiatives.”

His Highness sought to emphasise that, since its inception, the King Khalid Foundation has remained steadfast in its commitment to achieving long-term sustainable development. Its work continues to serve as an exemplary model of how to fulfill aspirations, meet societal needs and expectations, and promote positive change.

Prince Faisal extended his heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the King Khalid Awards for the year 2023. He also invoked blessings for the well-being and security of our beloved country. He praised the dedicated efforts of its people who passionately strive to build a brighter future, achieve sustainable development across all sectors, and contribute to the growth of a vibrant society and a thriving economy.

About the King Khalid Foundation:

The King Khalid Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Saudi Arabia. Established in 2001 and named after King Khalid bin Abdulaziz AlSaud, the foundation's primary mission is to cultivate a prosperous Saudi society rooted in equality and sustainability. This is achieved through initiatives such as training and incubating non-profit organizations, financing civil society entities and social entrepreneurs, conducting research and studies, supporting policies that empower disadvantaged groups in the Kingdom, and promoting education, religious guidance, and social cohesion through the King Khalid Mosque – may Allah have mercy on him.