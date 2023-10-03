Bujairi Terrace: Experience Riyadh's Distinctive Dining Destination With A Line-Up Of Curated Experiences

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Bujairi Terrace welcomes Flamingo Room by tashas to its distinguished portfolio of restaurants, continuing to stand as a haven for the curious and cultured, fostering conversation and connections.

Guests can look forward to a curated events calendar featuring immersive installations, festive ceremonies, and performances that echo Diriyah's storied past.

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: Bujairi Terrace, located within the historic heart of Diriyah, blends Saudi Arabia's rich heritage with world-class dining, where the food is as memorable as the view. Set against the stunning backdrop of At-Turaif, starting October 1st, the destination will offer an array of incredible dining experiences featuring curated menus and seasonal programming for guests to enjoy during the cooler months.

Home to 20 globally renowned restaurants, Bujairi Terrace is recognized as one of Riyadh's culinary treasures. Offering uninterrupted views of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, this winter, guests can savour a variety of new dishes that blend tradition with modern tastes, from established favorites such as Tatel, Hakkasan, Angelina, Takya, and Maiz, whilst enjoying the destination's stunning outdoor terraces and welcoming atmosphere.

Visitors to Bujairi Terrace can now relish the experience at the renowned Flamingo Room by tashas, which is famous for its interior art and decor. The restaurant's iconic menu blends elegance and playfulness, showcasing the refined essence of Africa, whilst the atmosphere offers a chic, casual dining experience for lunch and evening dinners and cocktails.

As well as new and delicious culinary additions, visitors can expect a series of vibrant seasonal programming and entertainment, paying tribute to Diriyah's legacy – while offering a serene, sophisticated escape from the urban hustle. Throughout the cooler winter months, Bujairi Terrace will host a series of curated experiences steeped in“time-fusion”, such as portrait photography, a cartoonist and calligraphist, a violinist, and the age-old art of storytelling.

Curated culinary experiences will also be complemented by the rhythm of soul-stirring musical acts, with performances from the likes of DJ 'Samee3 Lamee3', Riyadh's renowned 'The Duo', the mesmerizing sounds of 'LazaWard', and the eclectic fusion beats of international artist 'Isaac New Tones'.

Starting from October 1st, guests can also experience a seamless entry to Bujairi Terrace using a newly introduced QR code system via the newly launched Bujairi Terrace website bujairi.sa. Access remains complimentary until 5 pm, and for those wishing to stay longer, extended access is available from 5 pm until midnight for SAR 50, ensuring guests have a memorable evening.

In Diriyah's heart, Bujairi Terrace awaits. Experience a place where heritage, culinary artistry, and nature's beauty converge in a way never experienced before. For reservations and further information, visit bujairi.sa

About Bujairi Terrace:

Bujairi Terrace opened in December 2022 and stands as a hallmark of Diriyah's culinary evolution within the historically rich district of Al-Bujairi. This meticulously curated dining space, spanning 15,000 square metres, hosts a selection of 20 internationally acclaimed restaurants and cafés, and the finest contemporary Saudi cuisine. including renowned names such as, Tatel, Hakkasan, Angelina, Flamingo Room by tashas, Chez Bruno, Takya, and Maiz.

Located in the heart of Diriyah, Bujairi Terrace offers unparalleled views of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif. Historically, Al-Bujairi was a nexus of cultural formation during the First Saudi State, underpinning its status as a significant location in the annals of Diriyah's history.

Bujairi Terrace complements its dining offerings with a seasonal entertainment calendar, thoughtfully curated to reflect Diriyah's cultural heritage. From immersive installations to performances, each element is designed to provide a serene yet enriching experience for its visitors.

As Diriyah, The City of Earth, continues its transformation into a global cultural capital and one of the greatest gathering places in the world, Bujairi Terrace remains a testament to the region's commitment of blending tradition with innovation, offering both residents and visitors a unique culinary and cultural experience. To stay up-to-date with Bujairi Terrace's latest offerings and events, we invite you to visit the official Bujairi Terrace website at bujairiand follow our journey on Instagram at @bujairiterrace.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world's finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.