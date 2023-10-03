Schneider Electric To Showcase World's First Software-Centric Industrial Automation System At ADIPEC 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)



More than 20 innovative solutions and demonstrations in digital energy to be showcased at ADIPEC 2023 Schneider Electric will be introducing cyber-secure solutions and its flagship EcoStruxureTM Automation Expert, with a view to drive an energy transition mindset.

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will showcase its world-class digital energy, industrial automation, and sustainability solutions, many for the first time in the Middle East region, at ADIPEC 2023, October 2-5, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Schneider Electric will exhibit 21 solutions, products, and demonstrations to ADIPEC visitors, including the company's flagship EcoStruxureTM Automation Expert. This technology is the latest version of the world's first software-centric universal automation system and will be officially debuted in the Middle East at ADIPEC.

EcoStruxure Automation Expert is a cybersecure solution that enables digital-first industrial enterprises and factories, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and manufacturing plants to be more energy-efficient and future-proof. This solution presents a new approach to designing, building, operating, and maintaining industrial automation systems by enabling the separation of automation software from the hardware. The technology also automates low-value and repetitive tasks, thereby freeing up engineers to innovate and focus on other high-value work.

Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, said:“Our latest suite of innovative solutions, including the launch of our flagship EcoStruxure Automation Expert and a dedicated cybersecurity portfolio across the region at the event underscores our commitment to delivering more energy-efficient technologies that will transform the Middle East energy landscape.”

He added:“Our goal is not only to help companies become more energy-efficient but also to support them in reducing energy and operational costs, with the goal of accelerating the energy transition.”

Schneider Electric's recently launched Managed Security Services (MSS) offering will also be displayed. The new offering is a smart cybersecurity solution designed to support customers in operational technology (OT) environments and to address the rise of cyber-attacks post-COVID, which increased fivefold from 12% to 60%, according to a recent report by Deloitte. A spike attributed, according to the report, to the rise in remote working. This has heightened the need for innovative cybersecurity solutions to help minimize downtime, loss of intellectual property and other disruptions caused by system vulnerabilities.

Through forging strategic local collaborations and introducing innovative solutions to the Middle East market, Schneider Electric is setting the stage for a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape. As a member of the Global Councils on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the company is actively driving climate action initiatives in the UAE, in line with the country's vision for sustainability.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.