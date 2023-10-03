Abu Dhabi Hosts Inaugural Badminton Abu Dhabi Masters In October

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 2nd October 2023 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Badminton Federation announced the hosting of the inaugural Badminton Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) - Marina Hall, from 17th to 22nd October.

The event with a prize fund of $120,000 are up for grabs, with 232 male and female players, including an elite group of the 50 best players, representing 43 countries set to compete.

The tournament is also being held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The event was announced during a press conference held at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council headquarters on Monday, in the presence of Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation and Vice President of Badminton Asia, Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of Supports Services at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Samih Al Maysari, CEO of 316 Sports Services, alongside a number of administrators and media representatives.

Noura Al Jasmi elaborated on the significance of hosting the first international badminton tournament of its kind in Abu Dhabi, especially with the world's elite players gathering to compete for the championship title.

Al Jasmi pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Masters Championship would be the gateway through which the Federation aspires to host more world championships in the coming years, while praising their partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council that is working to spread badminton in the country.

Al Jasmi further stated her pride in the event being the first of its kind in the UAE and the region. She also expressed her hope that with their existing efforts to advance the sport and train players, the UAE would also usher in their presence at major international tournaments in the future.

Ahmed Al Qubaisi, said:“The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, within its strategy and objectives to support sports and athletes, is keen to provide the necessary support for the Abu Dhabi Masters Badminton Championship, in which more than 200 male and female players from 43 countries around the world will participate.

“We are proud to provide everything necessary to achieve the successes expected from hosting, in cooperation with all our partners.

“With the combined efforts of everyone involved, we are all confident that this tournament organised in Abu Dhabi will contribute to consolidating the emirate's position as a global destination for hosting the finest international sporting events.

“We welcome all participants from all countries of the world and wish them good luck in the upcoming tournament, and we wish everyone, including players, administrators, coaches, and the organisers a nice stay in Abu Dhabi, the forum for international sports competitions.”

Jaafar Ibrahim, Director of Development at the International Badminton Federation, described the Abu Dhabi Masters Championship as an exceptional event, especially since it will contribute greatly to the development of the game not only in the Emirates, but also in the region, given that it is the only international tournament in the Middle East conducted within the International Federation World Championship.

“The importance of the tournament lies in it being a 'cornerstone' of the development of badminton in the UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular. It is complementary to the strategy for promoting racket games and contributes to a broader promotion of badminton among members of society,” he said.

Samih Al Maysari, CEO of 316 Sports Services, said that the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Masters Championship as the only tournament in the Middle East within the global World Tour championship series is a testament to the region's growing influence in the world of badminton.

“The tournament serves as a crucial milestone for players, offering prestigious points in the race towards the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he added.“The Abu Dhabi Masters Championship is a platform for the best players in the Emirates, the Arab world and emerging Emirati talents, who will compete in five exciting competitions.”

The tournament will comprise 166 matches, in which male and female players will compete in five categories: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.