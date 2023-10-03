MBRSC Takes Centre Stage At IAC 2023 IN Baku, Showcasing UAE's Presence In Global Space Exploration

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), dedicated to advancing the UAE space programme, announced its participation at the 74th edition of International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2023, as a Golden Sponsor. After UAE hosted the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2021, the world's largest and most prestigious global space event is being hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan this year.

Under this year's theme of“Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance”, MBRSC's participation will highlight the remarkable achievements of UAE's astronauts, symbolising the nation's growing contribution in space exploration with Sultan AlNeyadi's 6 month mission upon the International Space Station (ISS). MBRSC will also showcase its cutting-edge satellite projects, including KhalifaSat, and the upcoming MBZ-SAT, as well as the Emirates Lunar Mission's Rashid Rover. Attendees will also learn about the upcoming plans for the eagerly anticipated Emirates Lunar Mission 2. The centre will further highlight the significant achievements of the Emirates Mars Mission, renowned for its crucial scientific contributions while shedding light on the Mars 2117 project through which the UAE aims to establish the first inhabitable human settlement on Mars by 2117.

Starting today over a five-day duration of IAC, MBRSC will be engaging actively in sessions with over 20 of its delegates, spearheaded by Salem AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General for Space Operations and Exploration, MBRSC and MBRSC Astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, Astronauts Office Manager, will elaborate UAE's steadfast commitment to propelling advancements in space science and technology. The commencement of the opening ceremony took place today as the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Heydar Oghlu Aliyev addressed the audience in the presence of the MBRSC delegation led by H.E Salem AlMarri.

This substantial involvement not only reflects the visionary zeal of the nation's leadership but also embodies their relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence within the expansive sector of space.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC expressed his thoughts on the significance of this event, stating,“Our vision to elevate the UAE's position as a leading force in the global space arena has been our guiding light for the coming decade. This gathering is not just an event; it is a strategic milestone on that path. The IAC offers an invaluable platform to promote space exploration and foster international cooperation, aligning perfectly with our long-term goals. We extend our sincere gratitude to the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and Azercosmos for hosting this remarkable event.”

Adnan AlRais will lead discussions on key space-related topics, exploring MBRSC's role within the global space sector and shed light on the collaborative initiatives underway between MBRSC and the international space community. Additionally, he will moderate a panel titled 'A Collective Responsibility in Theory and Practice: Ethical Standards for Selecting an IAC Host'. This panel will address critical questions regarding the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and its ability to foster equality among member nations in a dynamic global environment, highlighting space as a harmonising force worldwide.

Joining the dialogue, Astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori will be participating in the Astronauts Roundtable Technical session, where he will share insights from his training and experiences, along with operations conducted at the International Space Station (ISS). Hazzaa plans to brief students from Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA), joined by fellow committee astronauts, enriching their understanding with practical knowledge and firsthand experiences. Furthermore, Hazzaa will serve as a key panellist in the IAF Global Networking Forum Session titled“Popularising Space – Meet the Space People.” This session, hosted by the IAF Astronauts Administrative Committee, will facilitate discussions on strategies employed in commercial human spaceflight initiatives.

Under the leadership of AlMarri, the Centre's engagement in IAC 2023 will unfold through a comprehensive programme. This initiative is meticulously crafted to encourage collaboration, facilitate the exchange of knowledge, and unveil exploration opportunities within the international space community.

In addition to showcasing its advanced satellite projects and the noteworthy accomplishments of UAE's astronauts-evidence of the nation's expanding expertise in space exploration-MBRSC's booth at the IAC will also highlight collaborations with distinguished universities. Among these, the National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) will be featured, exemplifying the fruitful synergy between academic institutions and space research endeavours. MBRSC's presence at the IAC is a strategic way forward for global networking, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to advancing space exploration on an International scale.