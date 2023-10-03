Emirates Steel Arkan Showcases Decarbonization Leadership At ADIPEC 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 2nd October 2023 (WAM) – Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, is showcasing its pioneering strides in decarbonization and the integration of cutting-edge technologies during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) from 2nd to 5th October 2023 taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The Group is also the official sponsor of the ADIPEC Decarbonization Zone, a forum for leaders in the energy ecosystem to discuss low-carbon technologies and the essential role the oil and gas sector plays in accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy.

During the show, Emirates Steel Arkan is demonstrating its commitment to driving the industry's decarbonization efforts at scale to support the nation's strategic initiative to realize net zero by 2050. The Group is also highlighting its ongoing efforts to broaden its product range with higher-value, higher-margin products that capitalize on advanced technologies, low-emission processes, and industry-pioneering carbon capture.

Emirates Steel Arkan is leveraging innovation across its products and reinforcing its global sustainability stature with innovative low-carbon products that aim to reduce steel consumption in construction. The ES600 steel, the first of many in the pipeline, can reduce steel consumption by 18-24% depending on the scale of the project.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, said,“ADIPEC serves as an ideal platform to showcase how Emirates Steel Arkan is leading the industry's transition to a more sustainable future through embracing innovative technologies and fostering collaboration with its partners to achieve its ambitious decarbonization roadmap. This year, we are focusing on strengthening our contribution to decarbonizing the steel and building materials sector, building resilience in manufacturing supply chains and, most importantly, sharing our success stories in reshaping the industry's ecosystem – all in line with the UAE's net-zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

He added,“Our sponsorship of the Decarbonization Zone is also a testament to our commitment to further nurture collaboration and knowledge sharing and underlines our steadfast dedication to promote sustainable environmental practices that contribute to a greener tomorrow.”

Eng. Saeed Khalfan Al Ghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, an Emirates Steel Arkan company,“We take immense pride in supplying our high-quality steel products to various prestigious energy projects around the world. In the last year alone, we were able to generate around 20% of our total sections and sheet piles sales by supplying 31 energy projects in 13 countries. These projects include the Borouge 4 expansion project at the company's polyolefins production complex in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, ENPPI and WISON Aramco projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, JGC Basrah Refinery in Iraq, NESTE Refinery in Singapore, and many more.”

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to reducing 40% in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. To realize this, the Group is harnessing innovation across its product portfolio, and effectively mitigating the climate and environmental footprint of the steel and building materials industry. ESA is also actively engaged in an array of initiatives and projects, most notably the development of a state-of-the-art green steel hub that integrates advanced technologies and low-emission processes in Abu Dhabi.