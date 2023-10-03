Dubai Culture And Expo School Programme Enhance Teachers' Knowledge Through Linkedin E-Learning

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – In celebration of World Teachers' Day and in recognition of the role and efforts of the profession in shaping conscious and forward-thinking generations, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its collaboration with Expo City Dubai's Expo school programme, by providing those in the field with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and benefit from the e-learning initiative organised by the Authority in cooperation with LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network. This aligns with the former's commitment to achieving the visions of the country in this sector, which is considered fundamental in human development, and also aligns with the project's goal of promoting innovation among students and teachers through experiences that provide them with the understanding, tools, and platforms necessary for positive contributions to building a sustainable future for all.

Dubai Culture is committed to enhancing education in the country and ensuring its long-term success by providing a wide range of options for professionals in the field, aligning with current and future needs. The initiative offers 16,000 specialised courses spanning culture, vocational training, and design that aim to create new horizons for educators, fostering a culture of excellence therein. Ultimately, this contributes to the development of future education competencies, following global best practices.

In this context, Dubai Culture and Expo City Dubai, through the Expo School programme, invite all teachers and education professionals to register for the courses offered by the initiative for free and benefit from the opportunity to enhance their experiences and expand their knowledge. Participants receive a membership in the initiative.

Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Operations Support Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of the e-learning initiative and its role in supporting and developing the educational system in the country, saying:“Education is the cornerstone of national development and the country's efforts to develop human capital and build a knowledge-based and innovative economy. Education is highly appreciated for its role and impact on the social and intellectual development of future generations, making it one of the top priorities of visionary leadership that have created an innovative environment to ensure the professional and intellectual development of teachers, recognising their importance and contributions to the community.”

Lootah added:“Dubai Culture, in collaboration with its partners, aims to empower teachers through a series of specialised courses in various educational, professional, and administrative fields, designed with high professionalism under the supervision of experts and specialists in the education sector. This will contribute to the development of their skills and refinement of their experiences, motivating them to participate in shaping the future. This initiative aligns with our efforts to teachers with a tool for enhancing their skills across multiple fields.”

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, said:“The Expo School programme inspires students to become the next generation of innovators and change-makers. Teachers play a crucial role in this endeavour, and they should have their share of our efforts. This initiative will empower teachers to evolve and continue learning, develop their knowledge, skills, and capabilities, which is essential in our rapidly changing world, by providing high-quality training that they can access and benefit from at any time and from anywhere."

Rabih Haidar, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solution - MENA Public Sector, said:“We are proud of our partnership with Dubai Culture, which was launched more than 3 years ago and extended to all creative professionals in the United Arab Emirates. We are happy to expand the horizons of cooperation with Dubai Culture to include the category of teachers and specialists in the educational field to develop their skills by allowing them to benefit from new learning paths via LinkedIn. Our support for this project stems from our vision and belief in the importance of developing teachers' skills, which will reflect positively on the entire society and boost economic opportunities in a country based on innovation and creativity in all its fields.”