Dubai Municipality Bags Prestigious 'Rising Stars Of Safety Award' For Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has been honored with the prestigious 'Rising Stars of Safety Award' 2023 for the second consecutive year by the National Safety Council of the United States (NSC), underscoring its commitment to excellence in safety practices and global standards. This award celebrates and acknowledges health and safety sector pioneers, who demonstrate a commitment to innovation and develop institutions in line with global best practices.

The 2023 edition of the 'Rising Stars of Safety Award' recognized the outstanding contributions of Eng. Mohamed Abdula AlMarzooqi, Safety Engineer of Dubai Municipality. Eng. AlMarzooqi's dedication and relentless efforts in promoting health and safety concepts, and driving advancements in workplace and societal safety, have earned him this well-deserved accolade. In addition, the award also signifies the unwavering commitment of Dubai Municipality to reinforce safety and quality standards across the region.

Dubai Municipality has pursued advancing and implementing the best public safety standards through its daily tasks and prioritizing health, safety, and security services. The move comes in line with its goal to secure Dubai's position as a better city to live and grow while guaranteeing a high quality of life for all residents and visitors.