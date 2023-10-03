UAE President Attends Opening Of International Horticultural Expo 2023 In Doha

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DOHA, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment”.

Several heads of states and international delegations are attending the exhibition as it unfolds at Al Bidda Park from 2nd October 2023 to March 2024, spanning 179 days. This event marks the first international horticultural exhibition hosted in a desert climate country and focuses on four primary themes: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability.

His Highness the President, accompanied by His Highness the Emir of Qatar and other attendees, toured pavilions throughout the exhibition, which spans an area of 1.7 million square meters of green space.

The tour included the following pavilions: United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, GCC, Türkiye, and Italy.

The UAE Pavilion, overseen by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office, will present the theme of“Nurturing Legacy” at the exhibition. It will share a poetic story of the UAE's dreamers and pioneers, demonstrating the enduring bond between its communities and nature, as well as the UAE's long history of impactful contributions and innovations to promote a prosperous agricultural legacy, from past, to present, to ambitious future.

His Highness the President congratulated His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad for hosting this international event, praising the exhibition's high level of organization. His Highness also commended the Expo's aim to serve as a platform for innovation, engagement, and cooperation as participants work to identify sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, including agriculture, food and water security, and conservation, to ensure a better future for coming generations. His Highness discussed with exhibitors their innovative contributions to modern agriculture, sustainable practices, and emerging technologies, wishing them success during their participation. His Highness also took part in the watering of a Sidr tree in the presence of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, leaders, country representatives, and invited guests.

The ceremony began with the Qatari national anthem, followed by a video titled "Green Qatar". Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE); and Leonardo Capitano, President of the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), delivered opening remarks. In their remarks, they emphasized the importance of the exhibition as a global platform where countries showcase their achievements in the fields of modern horticulture and green development regionally and globally, among other exhibition themes.

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment;Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment;Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Doha at the end of his visit, wherein His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, bid him farewell.