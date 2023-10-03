Shamma Bint Sultan Visits HIPA's Headquarter In Dubai

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), and her accompanying delegation, visited the main headquarter of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) in Dubai. She was received by Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, and his team, who extended congratulations to Sheikha Shamma on the occasion of her appointment as a member of the Leadership Council of the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW), alongside a number of prominent global leaders who form the high-level Leadership Council. Among them are Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Princess Mary from Denmark.

Ali bin Thalith took Sheikha Shamma on a tour to view high-level collections of photographic works and winning works in previous editions of the Award, in addition to sharing main achievements of the Award since its establishment at various artistic and cultural levels and supporting visual talents. She listened to a presentation on HIPA's projects and initiatives in the fields of environmental preservation, creating artistic and cultural awareness related to the green future of the planet, and a number of practices and activities related to promoting sustainable development paths and community awareness. At the conclusion of the visit, Ali Khalifa bin Thalith presented to Sheikha Shamma the Award's shield of appreciation in celebration of her generous visit.

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, commented, " We are happy with this generous visit, during which it was approved to begin joint work on a number of supporting activities accompanying the Conference of the Parties (COP28), including organizing joint exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and photographic tours across the emirates of the country, and others. We at HIPA are committed to the solid foundational approach approved by His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, the patron of HIPA, in supporting national events and institutions and playing major roles in the cultural artistic movement that supports the development of intellectual relations with various cultures."