French Companies Showcase Latest Expertise And Innovative Solutions In Energy Sector At ADIPEC

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))



ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – At Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), which is being held in Abu Dhabi from 2nd to 5th October, 39 French firms spanning the oil and gas, petrochemical, and renewables sectors will spotlight France's sustainable and low-carbon solutions. As the UAE prepares to host COP28, ADIPEC 2023 boldly advances decarbonization across its conference program, innovative exhibition, and new features. Hosted by ADNOC under the theme 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.', this year's edition serves as a beacon for decarbonization across the energy spectrum, emphasizing emissions reduction and economic growth. The focus will be on securing affordable and eco-friendly energy systems, with dedicated strategy conferences addressing the development of decarbonization policies and the potential of hydrogen energy.

The French Pavilion, organized by Business France in collaboration with TotalEnergies and Evolen and supported by Trouvay & Cauvin, is showcasing the French expertise and innovative solutions in the energy sector, to foster valuable partnerships. With COP28 approaching and the global shift towards renewable energy gaining momentum, the French Pavilion spotlights France's sustainable and low-carbon solutions.

Considered as a valued partner of the French Pavilion, Evolen, plays a pivotal role in technology transfer and knowledge exchange within the Middle East's energy sector. Through collaborative initiatives, the organization drives the promotion of energy efficiency and sustainability, reinforcing France's commitment to low-carbon solutions in the region. Another key participant that exemplifies this commitment through active involvement in transformative projects, TotalEnergies, champions renewable energy sources in the region, as seen in the Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Plant, one of the world's largest single-site solar projects.

Within the French Pavilion, visitors can explore cutting-edge technologies across various domains, including energy management solutions, operational efficiency, electrical systems, gas analysis and monitoring, industrial automation and control software, advanced power electronics, geophysical equipment, and energy storage, aligning with the region's goals to diversify energy sources and reduce emissions.

Meanwhile, Trouvay & Cauvin act as essential players in the Middle East's energy sector, supplying piping materials and equipment for infrastructure development and energy projects, aligned with the region's energy goals.

As part of the delegation, Veolia Water Systems addresses water decarbonization, leveraging its expertise in water management solutions already implemented in the Middle East. Veolia utilizes digital technologies to reduce the water sector's reliance on fossil fuels, actively working towards creating water resource recovery facilities.

Axel Baroux, Managing Director at Business France Middle East, said, "The French Pavilion emphasizes the UAE and Middle East's pivotal role in the global energy landscape and France's expertise contribution. France acknowledges the importance of transitioning to cleaner energy sources, and ADIPEC 2023 provides an ideal setting for networking with industry leaders, government officials, and potential clients. With energy efficiency, clean technologies, and hydrogen development on the rise in France, there is a huge collaboration opportunity arising with our local partners, which is already visible with some exhibiting companies involved in key energy projects in the region.”

France's commitment to a low-carbon future is evident, with the nation's oil and gas industry shifting towards low-carbon fuels and electrification, supported by the 2019 Energy and Climate Act's net-zero emissions target for 2050. France has led European hydrogen policy development, to tackle deep decarbonization in critical sectors such as refineries, the chemical industry, steel production, and mobility. Under the France 2030 investment plan, 1.9 billion EUR (7.6 billion AED) are allocated to decarbonized hydrogen technologies, aligning with France's ambition to lead in green hydrogen production and 5.6 billion EUR (22.4 billion AED) to decarbonize the industry.

