ADIPEC And COP28 Pave The Way For More Sustainable Energy: Honeywell

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – George Bou Mitri, Vice President and General Manager of Honeywell in the Middle East and North Africa, stated that the current edition of ADIPEC 2023 Exhibition and Conference has gained significant momentum, especially as it takes place just weeks before COP28. He affirmed that both events pave the way for a more sustainable and lower-carbon energy sector.

He emphasized the UAE's leadership in guiding the global energy sector towards greater sustainability, noting that COP28 represents a pivotal point in creating a new system that integrates sustainability and energy.

Bou Mitri pointed out four key directions that support the global energy sector's shift towards sustainability, including carbon capture, with over 1,100 facilities for hydrogen purification technologies worldwide. He stated,“We are fully prepared to upgrade our existing hydrogen production assets with carbon capture technologies, which represents a reliable and critical commercial step in the journey towards achieving climate neutrality.”

Accelerating carbon capture efforts contributes to the development of blue hydrogen as an effective technological solution supporting the energy sector's transformation. He emphasized the importance of digitization and emissions measurement, highlighting the essential role of digitization in reducing a company's carbon footprint.

Bou Mitri also discussed the use of sustainable aviation fuels in the aviation sector, which contributes only 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions but requires sustainable aviation fuels to address emissions from long-haul flights. He noted that Honeywell has licensed over 40 renewable fuel and sustainable aviation fuel projects worldwide, while all oil refining companies are exploring opportunities to enter this market.

He further mentioned the reduction of energy usage in production processes as a crucial direction that can contribute to making the global energy sector more sustainable.