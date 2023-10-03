UAE President Holds Phone Call With Turkish President

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today to express UAE's solidarity with Türkiye and its people following the terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara, which resulted in injuries to a number of security personnel. He also expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism, and stressed the need for international cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms, which aims to destabilize nations and threaten the security of their peoples. His Highness also wished Türkiye and its people continued security, stability, and peace.

For his part, the Turkish President Erdoğan thanked His Highness for his sincere sentiments expressed towards Türkiye and its people. He also affirmed the strength of the ties between the two nations and their peoples, wishing the UAE continued security and stability.