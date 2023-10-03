Mexican Church Roof Collapses, Killing 9

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
MEXICO CITY, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) -- A church roof in northern Mexico collapsed during Sunday mass killing at least nine people and injuring 40, Reuters reported, citing local authorities and media.
Rescuers worked into the night, desperately looking for another 30 people believed to be trapped under the rubble.
Nine people died and another 40 were taken to nearby hospitals, while 30 other worshippers remained unaccounted for, Jorge Cuéllar, spokesman for the Security Ministry of Tamaulipas state, which borders Texas.
