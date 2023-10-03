Fire Erupts In A Police Headquarters In Egypt, Injuring At Least 38 People

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

CAIRO, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) -- A huge fire broke out early Monday in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 38 people, Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the health ministry.

The blaze ripped through the multistory police headquarters in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, according to Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

He said 12 of the injured were treated at the site, while 26 others were taken to hospitals, all but two suffering from breathing difficulties. Seven of the injured were treated and discharged, he said.

It was not immediately clear how many police were in the building at the time of the blaze, which severely damaged the building according to local media.