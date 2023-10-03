ADJD Delegation Discovers Missions Of Digital Forensic Research Centre In Seoul

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) -- The delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) concluded a successful working visit to the judicial institutions of the Republic of South Korea, including the National Digital Forensic Research Centre and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office of the Republic of Korea (SPO).

The delegation was given a comprehensive presentation on the tasks undertaken by the National Digital Forensic Research Centre, the systems employed in monitoring cybercrime and cybersecurity, and the mechanisms to detect this type of offences, together with the electronic link-up process between the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Cyber Investigation Bureau and the relevant government agencies.

The visit was also an opportunity to hold a meeting with the Prosecutor General of the SPO in Seoul, during which they reviewed the organisational structure of the Public Prosecution and the various specialised prosecutor's offices, such as the Public Prosecutor's Office in charge of patent cases and the Public Prosecutor's Office for family matters.

They were also introduced to the advanced technical systems used by the prosecutors to facilitate the performance of their tasks and enable them to carry out their duties promptly.

The visit, which lasted several days, aimed to explore the experiences and practices of judicial institutions, correctional facilities and the Judicial Institute of Seoul following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to broaden the prospects of cooperation with partners at the regional and international levels.

The delegation was led by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and included Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, and Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division.