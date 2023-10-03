KATIM To Demonstrate Mission-Critical Communication Capabilities At OFSEC 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) -- EDGE Group's KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communication solutions, will exhibit its portfolio of ultra-secure devices and network encryption solutions at the Oman Fire, Safety and Security Exhibition (OFSEC) 2023.

This international event, scheduled to take place in Muscat on 9th and 10th October, serves as a crucial venue for the mission-critical communications sector in the GCC and wider Middle Eastern region.

During the event, KATIM will offer a preview of its next-generation secure smartphone, which is designed to offer advanced security features and capabilities to meet mission-critical requirements.

KATIM's participation at OFSEC 2023 is a strategic step to reaffirm its commitment to the mission-critical sectors, including emergency response, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection.

On display at KATIM's stand will be a range of ultra-secure endpoint devices, including KATIM X2, a 5G ultra-secure smartphone for government leaders, top executives, emergency responders, and individuals and teams working with sensitive information, and KATIM R01, a ruggedised smartphone for critical communications in the harshest field conditions.

KATIM will also showcase its latest network encryptor, KATIM Gateway 9011, which provides advanced post-quantum encryption for sensitive communications and data transfer to counter the growing increase of data-in-transit interference.